Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020: Hrithik Roshan Bags Best Actor, Super 30 Wins Best Film, Kiccha Sudeep and Divyanka Tripathi Take Home Major Honours 

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 were held on February 20 in Mumbai. The prestigious honours celebrating the best of Film and TV were attended by who's who of the industry. Turning host for this special evening was actor Ravi Dubey. Actors such as Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, Harshad Chopda, Divyanka Tripathi etc were spotted arriving on the red carpet looking their best. Malaika Arora definitely stole the show with her gorgeous traditional look at the award ceremony. It turned out to be a big evening for actors such as South sensation Kiccha Sudeep, Harshad Chopra, Divyanka Tripathi who took home big honours. Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Fest 2020: Divyanka Tripathi Gets the Best Television Actress Award.

Also, Hrithik Roshan took home the biggest honour of the evening, the best actor award whereas his film Super 30 bagged the best film. Kiccha Sudeep received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for the 'most promising actor. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi also bagged one of the major honours of the evening as she took home the best television actress award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

Here's the Full Winners' List:

Best Film - Super 30

Best Actor - Hrithik Roshan

Most Promising Actor - Kiccha Sudeep

Best Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress in Television - Divyanka Tripathi

Most Favourite Television Actor - Harshad Chopda

Most Favourite Jodi in Television Series - Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia (Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Reality Show - Bigg Boss 13

Best Television Series - Kumkum Bhagya

Best Playback Singer Male - Armaan Malik

