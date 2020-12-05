Shekhar Suman on Saturday revealed he will not celebrate his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That's the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure. #StayUnited4SSR," Shekhar tweeted. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Continues the Fight for Justice, Shares SSR’s Quote From Old Interview (Watch Video)

Earlier this week, the actor had tweeted saying he is expecting a miracle to happen in the ongoing investigation of Sushant's death case. "A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do. #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow," Suman wrote on Wednesday. Sushant Singh Rajput Beats PM Narendra Modi to Be Yahoo’s Most Searched Personality of the Year in 2020; Rhea Chakraborty Is Third on the List

Check Out Shekhar Suman's Tweet Below:

I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec.That's the least I can do for Sushant.There is no mood for any revelry or excitement.Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure.#StayUnited4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 5, 2020

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate is investigating his death.

