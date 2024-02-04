The CBI has filed a charge sheet against a self-styled investigator, alleging that she cited 'forged' letters from high dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, in a YouTube video to support her claims about the death of actor Sridevi, officials said on Sunday. Boney Kapoor With Late Wife Sridevi in Pictures is Immensely Beautiful but Heartbreaking.

Last year (specify the year), the CBI registered a case against Deepti R Pinniti and her lawyer Bharath Suresh Kamath following a complaint from Mumbai-based lawyer Chandni Shah. The complaint, referred to the agency by the Prime Minister's Office, accused Pinniti of producing several forged documents, including letters from the prime minister and defence minister, as well as documents related to the Supreme Court and records from the UAE government.

Pinniti, an active participant in social media discussions on the deaths of Bollywood actors like Sridevi and Sushant Singh Rajput, made sensational claims regarding Sridevi's death, including a 'coverup between the two governments.' Sridevi (Shree Amma Yanger Ayyappan) Birth Anniversary: Boney Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic, Reminisces Old Times With Late Wife on Insta.

In response to a PTI query, Pinniti expressed disbelief, stating, 'It's kind of hard to believe that the CBI has filed a charge sheet against me without recording my statement... Moreover, the evidence will be given to court when charges are framed.' She added, 'When the letters in question are incriminating against the very authorities under whom the CBI comes, CBI becomes a party of conflict to be the entity to collect evidence.'

After filing an FIR against her last year (specify the year), the CBI searched her residence in Bhubaneswar on December 2, seizing digital devices, including phones and laptops. According to the CBI's report submitted to a special court, the investigation revealed that the documents she presented during YouTube discussions of the prime minister and the defence minister were 'forged.'

The agency has filed a charge sheet against her and Kamath under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 465, 469, and 471. Mumbai-based lawyer Shah, in her complaint, alleged, 'The suspect Deepti Rani Pinniti has time and again maligned the image of the present government by bizarrely accusing the government as the sponsor of the death of Sridevi.