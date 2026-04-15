Recent revelations from Bollywood veterans and candid reflections by Akshay Kumar have shed new light on the relationship between India’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna, and his son-in-law. From legendary displays of starry ego to intimate living-room lessons on the fragility of fame, the bond between the two icons was defined by a strict adherence to hierarchy and a shared understanding of the industry's volatile nature. Prem Chopra Reveals Rajesh Khanna Could Not Handle Amitabh Bachchan’s Rising Stardom, Says ‘He Started Drinking Heavily’.

Rajesh Khanna’s Strict Rule for Akshay Kumar

A significant anecdote from veteran actor Raju Shrestha, shared in early 2026, highlights the rigid sense of seniority Rajesh Khanna maintained even within his family. Recalling an instance at Khanna’s iconic bungalow, Aashirwad, Shrestha described a visit by Akshay Kumar that underscores the late legend's unyielding persona. When informed that Akshay already a major star himself had arrived to see him, Khanna reportedly chose to remain in his upstairs room. His reaction, according to Shrestha, was a firm, “Main uska sasur hoon, woh aayega mere paas, main kyun jaoon” (I am his father-in-law, he will come to me, why should I go?). For Khanna, respect was a non-negotiable upward flow, regardless of his son-in-law's own massive box-office standing.

Akshay Kumar on Rajesh Khanna’s Lessons

Despite such intimidating displays of stature, Akshay Kumar has recently opened up about the profound influence Khanna had on his career longevity. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2026, Akshay revealed that his father-in-law was his most honest mentor regarding the "messy" side of stardom. "I have learnt a lot from my father-in-law," Akshay shared during the session. "I learnt from him what not to do. He honestly sat down with me and used to tell me about the mistakes he had made." Akshay explained that Khanna, having witnessed the highest peak of superstardom followed by a sharp decline, used their time together to dismantle the myth of permanent success. These "breakthrough and breakdown" conversations helped Akshay develop a detached perspective on his own hits and flops, treating success as a "crown that will be passed on to others." When Rajesh Khanna Faced Seven Back-to-Back Flops and Dimple Kapadia Opened Up About a Difficult Marriage.

Akshay Kumar on Fate and Rajesh Khanna

The connection between the two stars began long before Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in 2001. Akshay often recalls a childhood memory of standing outside Aashirwad on his father’s shoulders, hoping for just a glimpse of the He-Man of romance. "This is kismat (fate)," Akshay remarked, reflecting on the irony of becoming part of the very household he once admired from the gates. This deep-rooted admiration allowed him to navigate Khanna’s strong personality with a blend of professional respect and familial duty, eventually turning a potential rivalry of generations into a source of personal growth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).