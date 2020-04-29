Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh and Rajpal Yadav Attend Last Rites (View Pics)

Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma at Irrfan Khan's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The actor was brought in for colon disease and was in the ICU on April 28, 2020. The actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and flew to London for treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 and even filmed for his last project Angrezi Medium, which released in March. Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Deepika Padukone's Insta Post Reflects Her State of Mind Over The Tragic Loss of Her Piku Co-Star.

The actor's sons Babil and Ayan were photographed outside the hospital as tehy stepped out to leave the hospital with Irrfan's mortal remains. Apart from few close relatives and friends, Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Mika Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj also attended Irrfan's last rites. Irrfan Khan’s Demise: ‘Amma Has Come to Take Me’, The Actor’s Last Words Will Make Your Eyes Well Up.

Kapil Sharma Arrives For Irrfan Khan's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mika Singh Arrives For Irrfan Khan's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rajpal Yadav Arrives For Irrfan Khan's Funeral (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Irrfan was laid to rest at the Versova Kabristan in Mumbai at 3 pm on April 29, 2020. His sons Babil and Ayan completed his last rites, with family and friends in attendance. Our prayers go out to Irrfan's family in such hard times.