Amazon Prime Video's web-series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan has been creating a lot of chaos online for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is in the news since the time it started streaming on the OTT platform. Right from an FIR registered against the makers and actors of the show to policemen sent from UP to Mumbai to arrest the star cast, a lot has happened in the past few days. After the outrage, the makers even agreed to make changes in the show. Having said that, this is not the first time Saif's name has embroiled in a controversy. Tandav Row: The Makers of Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Series Offer ‘Sincere Apologies’ for Hurting Sentiments, Director Ali Abbas Zafar Shares the Same on Twitter.

So, while Tandav is still creating tandav, we thought of bringing to light five of the biggest controversies surrounding Saif which were epic. From commenting on the azaan to talking about how his upcoming film Adipurush will justify the abduction of Sita by Raavan, check out the list of controversies here. Tandav Row: UP Police Drives To Mumbai To Arrest Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Team Amidst the Controversy.

'No Concept of India' Statement

During one of his interviews, when Saif was asked if it bothers him that the politics in his film Tanhaji is questionable. To which the actor's response had created a storm online. "I don't think this is history. I don't think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one," he had said.

Bollywood ‘history buff’ #SaifAliKhan claims “there was no concept of ‘India’ until the British came.” Yeah right. French East India Company was about China & Vasco D’Gama went to Fiji. Last time he invoked he invoked ‘history’ he named his son ‘Timur’ pic.twitter.com/pyZXERUQy0 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 19, 2020

The Azaan Mayhem

Saif is known to speak his mind and the same was seen when he commented on the azaan row started by Sonu Nigam where the singer had called out the religious prayer for its noise in the morning.

''It’s fine to express your views on the decibel levels. I think that tweet was a bit aggressive though, initially. And I do think religion should be a private affair and we should be a secular country," Saif had said replying to Sonu's tweet. Not sparing the actor for his opinions, Netizens slammed him left, right and centre. Tandav Row: Criminal Complaint Filed in Delhi Court to Take Down Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show.

Adipurush

Little did Saif knew that his statement over tagging the demon king Raavan as 'humane' will angry many. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif had talked about his role in Adipurush as Raavan and said, "It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”

Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan's character says Ravan's abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan's humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified. — Ram Kadam - राम कदम (@ramkadam) December 6, 2020

Later on, Saif also issued a statement where he expressed that his intentions were not to offend anyone and that the film will present the story ‘without any distortions’.

The National Award Drama

When Saif Ali Khan was awarded the National Award for his performance in the film, Hum Tum (2004), many thought he was undeserving, That's not it, people also claimed that as Saif's mom Sharmila Tagore, was heading the Censor Board of India and so she might have influenced the decision of the jury. Poor Saif.

Taimur Name Controversy

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy was named Taimur Ali Khan, it irked many on social media. Netizens claimed that Taimur's name happens to be very similar to that of a barbaric invader. They even called Saifeena jihadists. However, the two later broke the silence and expressed that their son was given an ancient Persian name.

So, after reading the above controversies, do you still think that Tandav row is Saif's biggest controversy? We feel you'll surely have a second thought over the same. Stay tuned!

