The controversy around Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan has grown more than anyone imagined. The show was slammed harshly on social media for hurting Hindi religious sentiments, followed by political leaders filing a complaint with the I&B minister to look into the matter. An FIR was also lodged against the series' makers in Lucknow as well. But the rage seems to have taken a different turn now as it is being informed that UP police personals have left for Mumbai to take a look into the matter. Tandav: Saif Ali Khan's Amazon Prime Show in Controversy as BJP Files Complaint Against it For Hurting Hindu Sentiments.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police, central zone, Somen Barma had revealed that the police officials will be arriving in Mumbai soon for an arrest. Confirming the news, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, shared a copy of the FIR on Twitter. He also informed that the police officials have left for Mumbai by car and the Tandav team should be ready for the arrest. He also asked CM Uddhav Thackrey to not interfere in the matter.

The FIR was lodged at the Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night by senior sub-inspector Amarnath Yadav. He stated, "After watching the series, it was found that in the 17th minute of Episode 1, characters playing Hindu gods and goddesses have been shown in an uncharitable way and using undignified language, which can trigger religious sentiments. Similarly, in the 22nd minute of the same episode, efforts have been made to ignite caste clashes. The person holding a dignified post like that of prime minister has been shown in a very derogatory manner throughout the web series." Tandav: Amazon Prime Video Officials in India Summoned by I&B Ministry Over the Controversy Surrounding This Saif Ali Khan Starrer.

He named lead actors Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub, Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and another unnamed person in his complaint. The FIR stated that there are angry outbursts on social media against the content of the web series which was released on January 16 and people are posting its clippings.

