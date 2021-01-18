The outrage over Tandav continues to build over the past couple of days since the series began streaming on January 15. The outrage was so much that FIR's have been registered and complaints have been filed in court. In a rather quirky event, the UP police even sent a team of officers by jeep to arrest director Ali Abbas Zafar, actors Saif Ali Khan, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub for allegedly showing Uttar Pradesh in poor light and for hurting religious sentiments. Tandav Row: UP Police Drives To Mumbai To Arrest Saif Ali Khan, Zeeshan Ayyub and Team Amidst the Controversy.

Now, the makers of Tandav has offered a note of apology, which the director has also shared on his Twitter timeline. While you can read the note of apology in the tweet below, we can sum up the gist for you. Apparently, the makers were informed by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting that they have received petitions and complaints from people. The showrunners keenly watching the reactions to the series, and seeing the outrage, they are unconditionally apologising for hurting sentiments, be it political or religious which they say were 'unintentional'.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

The shock reaction shown in the note seem strange, for Amazon Prime Video faced similar reactions last year for Pataal Lok. And seeing the growing lack of tolerance for any content that is critical of religion and of the ruling power in the past few years, the outrage over Tandav should have been anticipated. Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy, if Uneven, OTT Debut Series.

The main bone of contention for Tandav haters was the introductory scene of Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the series. The actor whose character's name was Shiva, who plays his name-sake deity in a satirical play. Apart from these, Tandav takes potshots at various topical controversies, including JNU issues, UP administration, right-wing politics among others. Interestingly, while the note mentions that the cast also offers apology, most of the main cast members haven't shared the note on their social media, at the time of writing this article.

Tandav features an ensemble cast in Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Tejwani, and Paresh Pahuja.

