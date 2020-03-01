It's a Wrap! Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt From the Sets Of Brahmastra

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji as Brahmastra Wraps Up (Photo Credits: Big B Blog)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Big B took to his blog on Saturday, where he shared a string of photographs from the sets of the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. "So they tell me its a 'film wrap' for me on Brahmastra. And, as is the norm the unit applauds and everyone embraces and the goodbyes are done. At times they set off some confetti guns... its the done thing they say... really? Sounds more like 'thank God, good riddance'. Good riddance of the actor... had enough of him," Amitabh wrote. Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises for ‘Supremely Talented’ Alia Bhatt, Shares an Endearing Pic from the Sets of Brahmastra.

The megastar also shared a photograph of Ranbir gifting the thespian head phones. "A gift of the Apple ear plugs that had been left unpacked was initiated by the young comp savvy mobile savvy young. As in Ranbir on set, who sets it up for me. The sound is really good. Had seen it on Abhishek and wondered. But it really is good. Thank you. The 77-year-old star took to Twitter, where he wrote that Ranbir taught him and set up the sound ear plugs. Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises for ‘Supremely Talented’ Alia Bhatt, Shares an Endearing Pic from the Sets of Brahmastra.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Big B blog)

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra Sets

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra Sets (Photo Credits: Big B Blog)

Ayan Mukerji in Director's Seat

Ayan Mukerji (Photo Credits: Big B Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan Hugging Ranbir Kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan Hugging Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Big B Blog)

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji (Photo Credits: Big B Blog)

"Good riddance of the wires and cables," he wrote. Big B on Instagram shared photograph of Alia and captioned it: "She breezed in... did her shot... a huddle and out. The effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia." Brahmastra: Part One is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam -- on December 4. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.