Jackie Shroff has this personality where it gets difficult to not like him. He loves to be himself all the time. Be it in the 80s or 90s or now, Shroff has this affable energy around himself which charms everyone. What fans love about him is he doesn't take himself or his stardom too seriously. Earlier, when being on social media wasn't a thing and stars were an enigma we got inspired from, Shroff's interviews were calm, composed and idealistic. But with the advent of the new-age, he seems to have found his space where he can be himself without any pretense whatsoever. His viral videos are thus an extension of that personality. On his birthday today, let's talk about five of them. Jackie Shroff Packs a Punch With Health Tip, Says ‘Health Is Wealth’ (View Pic)

The 'curse'-ed Polio ad

It had to begin with this historical moment when Shroff was super pissed for not remembering his lines and used some really unbecoming words. Today, it's a favourite meme video!

Life lesson from Bhidu

Shroff imparted some best life advise in this video which fans shared like crazy. He talks about life balances itself out. He lost three people in his life and gained three more. It's quite morbid to hear but it's a fact!

“Achhe achhe nikal gaye, kaun yaad rakhta hai bhidu?” Class pic.twitter.com/7MenTaj8GX — BullBull (@DahiiBhalla) January 1, 2022

On charity and mother

If humility had a face, it would be Shroff. In this video, the actor credits his fan for making him what he is. He even reprimands people from praising him for his many donations. All in his inimitable Bhidu style! Jackie Shroff Birthday Special: Five Selfless Charitable Acts Of The Veteran Actor You Have No Idea About

Filmfare with Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff turned up to pick his Best Actor trophy for Parinda with baby Tiger in his arms. This is perhaps the cutest throwback video ever. Apparently, the organisers of the award show weren't aware he would arrive with his kid on stage. It did make for a really viral video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM Tiger Shroff™💪🇮🇳 (@tiger.shroff.world.wide.fan)

Slum-ming it with Shroff

Jackie Shroff and Arjan Bajwa visited the former's house in a shanty in Colaba. You can actually hear him feel proud of that small house despite being the star he is today. This rightfully became a viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjan Bajwa (@iarjanbajwa)

We are glad Jackie Shroff is the way he is, non-frazzled, funny, witty and whacky. It's such a rare combination.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).