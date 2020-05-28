Janhvi Kapoor Wants To Recreate Mom Sridevi’s Legendary 'Kate Nahi Kat Te' Song, Says ‘Those Latkas And Jhatkas Were So Perfect’

Boney Kapoor's wife, Sridevi's sudden demise on 24th February 2018 left a void in the entertainment world which can never be filled. Not just fans, but even her family members were in a state of shock after hearing this tragic news. The saddest part here was that Sridevi passed away just before Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak. However, the bright side to the story is that her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor still remember their late mother and also have time and again shared about the lasting impact she had on their lives. Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi talked in length about her maa and many things more. Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video).

In the lockdown chat with the portal, Janhvi spilt beans on the dance numbers she would like to recreate of her late mother. Replying to the question she said, "I don't know, all her songs from Chandni and Kate Nahi Kat Te from Mr. India. It wasn't a dance number, but she was so expressive with her body, there was no dance movement as such, but she still caught the beat and the rhythm and those latkas and jhatkas were all so perfect. Hawa Hawai was such a fun song. The part where she's having a ball of a time with the fruits and topi was done improvisation."

Check Out Sridevi's Iconic Number From Mr. India Below:

Janhvi also revealed a piece of advice her mom gave her with regards to dance. “Mom always thought that in dance it’s not all about the steps, they are the last thing that you need to be thinking about. The most important thing, that she said one must do while dancing is to enjoy it thoroughly and have fun," she said.

She further added, “I fondly remember one particular award function as a kid where I saw mom rehearse after a long time. I still remember that she was just marking the steps in the hall at home instead of rehearsing. When I saw her on stage, I was surprised to see her performing so beautifully. This was nothing that I saw at home. She’d blown everyone away with that performance."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi has many films in her kitty which includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana and Dostana 2. Stay tuned!