Janhvi Kapoor Bakes A Carrot Cake For Khushi Kapoor And The Latter’s Food Review Will Leave You In Splits (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are sibling goals! Amid the nationwide lockdown, the sisters often share fun posts and stories on Instagram with an aim to keep their fans entertained. From teasing a snippet from their movie time to sharing a dance video, the girls are having fun under the house arrest it seems. Well, on Tuesday Janhvi shared a series of videos on her Instagram stories in which she turned into a chef for her sister, and it's adorable. The Dhadak actress baked a carrot cake for Khushi and was seen asking her to taste and review the dish. Yep, Masterchef time! Janhvi Kapoor Workout and Diet: This Is How Young Bollywood Actress Keeps Her Body Incredibly Fit.

In the video shared on IG, we can see Janhvi offering her carrot cake to eat, to which Khushi seems a bit reluctant at first but finally takes a bite. She says, "it is good." However, when the actress tells her to have some more of the treat, Khushi replies, "I don't want it." LOL! This mixed reaction of Khushi will surely make you laugh as we bet the carrot cake isn't that good, but to make her sister happy she said wow at first and later showed her the reality. Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Crush On Dear Comrade Star Vijay Devarakonda is 'One-Sided'.

Check Out The Videos Of Janhvi and Khushi Below:

Cute isn't it? Must say, Janhvi and Khushi are trying their best to keep themselves busy by making such sweet videos. Meanwhile, some days back, the babes had taken the viral 'who is more likely to; TikTok challenge and made many revelations. On the work front, Jahnvi has many films in her kitty namely Takht, Roohi Afza, Dostana 2 and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Stay tuned!