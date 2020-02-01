Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F Bags Student Of The Year 3? Read Deets Inside! 

Alaya F in SOTY 3? (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Alaya F must be on cloud nine currently given that her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in lead roles has received a positive response from the critics as well as audiences. Alaya won praises for her performance in the film and it looks like she has managed to impress a lot of industry folks too with her confident act. Karan Johar is always on the lookout for fresh talent and it looks like he may have set eyes on Alaya F for one of Dharma Productions' biggest franchises, Student Of The Year. Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's Film Starts On A Decent Note, Earns Rs 3.24 Crore.

After launching Alia Bhatt, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, it looks like the third instalment of the film may star Alaya F. In SOTY 2, Karan cast Tiger Shroff in lead even though it wasn't his debut and looks like he may cast Alaya the same way. According to a report by Filmfare, the actress may already be on board for this film and that is slated to begin filming in Bangkok this summer.

A third instalment of the film seemed to have been on the cards since before. During the promotions of SOTY 2, Karan had tweeted saying, "“Am so excited and proud to hand the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing.”

Check Out His Tweet on SOTY 3 Here:

Am so excited and proud to handed the franchise to you!!! #soty2 coming your way soon!!! Shall we reveal our plans for #SOTY3 just now!!? Or actually let’s keep em guessing😉😉😉❤️🔥🙏 https://t.co/UXHjK52V4m — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 9, 2019

Given Karan's tweet, it seems director of SOTY 2, Punit Malhotra will be helming the next part as well. Varun Dhawan had also hinted at his involvement in the third part earlier when he said, "People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school" in an interview.

Well, let's hope an official announcement happens soon. We are certainly excited to find out who will be cast opposite Alaya in this film. Have any suggestions? Tell us in comments below.