Jaya Bachchan Turns A Year Older Today! Children Abhishek and Shweta’s Birthday Wishes for Their Ma Are a Must See

Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jaya Bachchan, the veteran actress of Hindi Cinema, has turned a year older on April 9. She is celebrating her 72nd birthday today and her fans across the country have been pouring in birthday wishes for her across social media platforms. But the ones who have grabbed our attention with the birthday posts for Jaya Bachchan are her children – Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. The brother-and-sister duo took to Instagram to extend their birthday wishes to their Maa on this special day. Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: 10 Performances By The Brilliant Actress That Prove Why We Are Lucky To Have Her.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a lovely picture of Jaya Bachchan and mentioned in his post how he and the entire family miss being with her on this occasion. The veteran actress turned politician is currently in Delhi and due to the nationwide lockdown owing to the ongoing crisis. Abhishek wrote, “As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you!” Did You Know Jaya Bachchan Was to Play Swami Vivekananda in a Bengali Film? Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Thursday Post Reveals So!

Abhishek Bachchan’s Post For His Ma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Apr 8, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT

Shweta Bachchan-Nanda also shared a picture on Instagram, and it’s a throwback photo featuring a young Jaya Bachchan with her kids. Shweta wrote, “I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I ♥ U(with a little help from e e Cummings )”.

Shweta’s Birthday Post For Her Mama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Apr 8, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

In order to contain the spread of the COVID-19, individuals have been urged to stay at home. In fact, a few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan along with other actors of Indian Cinema had released a short film emphasising the importance of staying at home, following hygiene protocols and maintaining social distancing as well in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.