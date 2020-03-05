Did You Know Jaya Bachchan Was to Play Swami Vivekananda in a Bengali Film?  Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Thursday Post Reveals So! 

Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Post (Photo Credits: Instagram/Facebook)

Amitabh Bachchan is known to share interesting posts on social media every now and then. From throwback pictures of his children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan to interesting trivia such as he came up with the term and K3G for Karan Johar's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. As we know that Thursday is often referred to as 'Throwback Thursday', hence the megastar once again took to social media to surprise us with a picture, this time of his wife Jaya Bachchan sporting an interesting look. Did you know the actress was supposed to be playing Swami Vivekananda in a Bengali film? It's a Wrap! Amitabh Bachchan Shares Unseen Pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt From the Sets Of Brahmastra.

Yes! Thanks to Amitabh Bachchan's new post, we got a glimpse of Jaya Bachchan from a film that never got made. Sharing a b/w picture of his wife from her shoot days, Big B wrote, "Jaya .. in film ‘Dagtar Babu’ in Bengali playing Vivekananda .. film could not be completed." Given how talented an actress Jaya Bachchan has been, we cannot imagine how amazing this film would have been. Not to mention how brilliant it would have been to see an actress being given the powerful role of such a personality.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Picture Here:

As per a Tumbler post on Bollywood trivia, the film was based on Hindi Novel Maila Anchal by Shri Phanishwar Nath Renu. Not just this, the film was even supposed to also star Dharmendra. Well, we are sure glad we got to see this amazing look of Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan Is All Praises for ‘Supremely Talented’ Alia Bhatt, Shares an Endearing Pic from the Sets of Brahmastra.

On the work front, Big B himself is gearing up for two big films, Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo. While the first one starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is slated to release on December 4, 2020 whereas the latter will be hitting the screens on April. 2020.