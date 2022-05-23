Abrar Ul Haq had alleged that the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo had copied the song “Nach Punjaban” and it has not been licensed to anyone. T-Series has now responded to the accusations made and stated in their post, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002.” Jugjugg Jeeyo: Abrar Ul Haq Calls Out Karan Johar For Copying The Song ‘Nach Punjaban’, Says ‘I Will Be Taking Legal Action’ (View Posts).

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

