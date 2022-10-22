Kader Khan was a man of many talents. Such geniuses take birth very rarely. He not only was a superb actor but an equally deft screenwriter. Many of Amitabh Bachchan's rabble-rousing dialogues in movies are courtesy of this brilliant man. As an actor, he could slip into any character with remarkable ease. Be it the villainous uncle in Do Aur Do Paanch or the forever supportive yet meek father-in-law in Biwi Ho To Aisi or the cheeky Munim in Himmatwala, Khan's acting prowess is unparalleled. But there's one other aspect of his roles in the 90s which completes the 'Papa' in the meme favourite dialogue from 3 Idiots "Papa Nahi Manenge" even before it was coined! Kader Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 Most Memorable Performances by the Bollywood Legend for Us to Remember Him By!.

Let's explain this a bit more. Kader Khan, in the 90s, majorly played fatherly roles and he was often the father of the heroines. He is seen objecting to the hero's love for his daughter in hilarious ways. Here're five such movies.

Dulhe Raja

This is one of our favourite Kader Khan-Govinda movies. Here, Khan is against Govinda's move to marry his daughter played by Raveena Tandon. He even tries to oust him from the stall that Govinda has installed just next to his lavish hotel. The cat-and-mouse game leads to ROFL consequences.

Coolie No 1

Khan wants his daughter to marry a rich man and Govinda fools him into believing he is one! But the old man manages to figure out the mess and mayhem ensues.

Aankhiyon se Goli Maare

This is perhaps one of the most amazing twists in the same tale. Kader Khan here wants a hooligan or gangster as his son-in-law and Govinda turns out to be a rich guy with great manners. So the latter pretends to be a hotshot gangster to marry Raveena Tandon. Well, fathers tend to have strange dreams for their kids. Kader Khan Birth Anniversary Special: Five Comedy Scenes Of The Legendary Screenwriter-Actor That Are A Riot.

Mr & Mrs Khiladi

While it's customary to dislike a father who doesn't let his daughter marry the hero, we kind of agree with Kader Khan in the film. He doesn't want his daughter, played by Juhi Chawla, to marry a gold-digger man, played by Akshay Kumar. Khan foils all of Kumar's plans to be with her even after getting married.

Hum

Kader Khan is a Rana Pratap Singh, who is a Major General and wants his daughter to marry someone from the military. Quite typical of any Indian father, we must say.

While growing up, we often found Kader Khan's role of being a bossy father to a heroine who doesn't want her married to the hero, to be a spoilsport. But in the hindsight, some of the men that Khan rejects in these movies, don't deserve to marry anybody, heroine or no! So in a way, he saved the women!

