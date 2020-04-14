Kaithi: Not Lokesh Kanagaraj, but Ajay Devgn’s Cousin to Helm the Hindi Outing?

Ajay Devgn (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The Tamil flick Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was a huge hit at the box office. Starring Karthi in the lead, this film (which released in October 2019) opened to positive response from critics and fans. From its action sequences to the performances, every detail received a thumbs up from the audience. It was hardly two months ago when it was confirmed that Ajay Devgn would be playing the lead in the Hindi version of Kaithi. Although it is known that it is Ajay Devgn who has stepped into Karthi’s shoes for the Hindi outing, fans are curious to know which director would be helming this actioner. Kaithi: Ajay Devgn Confirms To Play the Lead in the Hindi Remake; Film to Release on February 12, 2021.

The buzz was rife that Lokesh Kanagaraj would be directing the Hindi version of Kaithi. But due to his busy schedule, Ajay Devgn reportedly has plans to introduce his cousin as the director of Kaithi. As per a report in Mid-Day, Ajay might bring in his cousin Dharmendra Sharma to direct Kaithi. However, there has been no official announcement on it yet. A source revealed to the tabloid, “Since Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy, Ajay has trusted debutant director Dharmendra Sharma with the responsibility. The actor likes to give a platform to new talent. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw Om Raut take charge, his next release, Bhuj: The Pride of India, too has a first-time director.” Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth’s Next to Be Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj!

The source was further quoted as saying, “Ajay was impressed with Dharmendra’s work on Tanhaji, on which he served as an editor, and hence, decided to give him a break. He has previously worked on several of Ajay’s home productions. The actor will probably make an announcement after the current situation has settled down.” So let’s wait for it! This Hindi remake of Kaithi will be produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is scheduled to be released on February 12, 2021.