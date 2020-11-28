In an unexpected development, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday called her rumoured ex-boyfriends Hrithik Roshan and Aditya Pancholi kind souls. Kangana used the adjectives while talking about her recent experience with the government of Maharashtra. The actress tweeted from her verified account on Saturday: "The number of legal cases, abuses, insults, name-calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls... I wonder what is it about me that rattle person so much." Kangana Ranaut BMC Row: Bombay High Court Raps BMC, But Doesn’t Spare Actress Too.

Kangana's tweet comes in reaction to a news piece talking about Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar reacting to the Bombay High Court setting aside BMC notices to the actress. Kangana Ranaut BMC Row: Actress Can Take Steps to Get Her Office Property Regularised and Make It Habitable.

Read Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Here:

The amount of legal cases, abuses, insults, name calling I faced from Maharashtra government in these few months make Bollywood mafia and people like Aaditya Pancholi and Hrithik Roshan seem like kind souls .... I wonder what is it about me that rattle people so much 🙂 https://t.co/by2VKQauZt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 28, 2020

In partial relief for the Bollywood actress, Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the BMC's demolition notice and the subsequent action of razing a portion of her Bandra bungalow in September, and further ordered that compensation be paid to her.

Simultaneously, the court was critical of Kangana for her objectionable responses on social media, dismissing her statements comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and her comments against the state government, police and the film industry.

