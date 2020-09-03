Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her. "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her verified account. Kangana Ranaut Requests Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh And Others To Provide Blood Samples For Drug Test As ‘There Are Rumours That They Are Cocaine Addicts’

The actress also shared the link of a news report stating that Raut has asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the "movie mafia". Kangana recently alleged that Mumbai Police encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media. Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt of ‘Bullying and Killing’ Sushant Singh Rajput (Read Tweets)

Read Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, the actress shared that she looks forward to "constructive criticism". "I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?," she posted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).