Even as Kangana Ranaut gets ready to return to her 'karambhoomi' on September 9, the visit won't be hunky-dory for the actress. Yes, she has Y+ security at her disposal and yet she'd have to lock horns with BMC Officials who recently served her 'stop work' notice for her Mumbai office. The actress had bought a property in Mumbai's plush area to set up her production office but the same has now been asked to demolish by BMC considering its unauthorised and illegal construction. Kangana Ranaut's Comment Equating Mumbai With PoK Not Supported by BJP, Clarifies Devendra Fadnavis.

The notice served by BMC is now going viral on social media where the officials have demanded the actress to submit all the proofs and documents that are in the favour of her construction. They are seeking the required authorization while also mentioning the details of her illegal construction. They have also asked her to stop the renovation work with immediate effect, failure of which may compel them to demolish the construction.

Check Out the Notice Sent by BMC

The actress had earlier tweeted a video of BMC officials inspecting her office premises. "I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow, they demolishing entire structure," she had informed further.

Kangana's war against the Maharashtra government intensified when she compared Mumbai to PoK and later Taliban. Her comments were strongly opposed by her Bollywood contemporaries and also political leaders who found her to disrespectful towards a place that has given her all the recognition.

Meanwhile, Kangana is yet to revert to this legal notice and probably, she'll have a discussion with the authorities once she arrives in Mumbai on September 9.

