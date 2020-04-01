Karan Johar Declares Imtiaz Ali's Highway as Alia Bhatt's Debut Film!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

It is simply beautiful when two top filmmakers appreciate each other's work. Recently, a something similar happened when Karan Johar talked about Imtiaz Ali. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director gave full credit to Imtiaz for making the most of a young talent like Alia Bhatt. Even though he took her under his wings for the debut through Student Of The Year, he admits that her real debut was Imtiaz's Highway.

In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, KJo admits that he did tap into Alia's potential as he should have done. In fact, he credits that to Imtiaz and also further expresses his desire to direct Alia now.

He was quoted saying, "I think I completely shortchanged her in Student of the Year. In fact, in many ways, I have to say that her emotional launch was Student of the Year, but her real professional launch is Imtiaz Ali's Highway."

He adds, "I think the way he nurtured her as an actor and the way he put her out there is something that I did not do at all. I always spotted that there was something about her but I didn't use her talent at all. So, I actually don't feel that I full-fledgedly ever directed Alia Bhatt in the way I would like to."

Karan Johar is soon to direct Alia for his period drama, Takht. However, he still has a quest to do a solo film with her in order to bring out the best in both! What kind of movie would u like Alia and Karan to make?