Filmmaker Karan Johar in an episode of dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa 10 revealed that actress Kajol once had a crush on Bollywood's very own Khiladi, Akshay Kumar. In a promo shared by the channel Colors, host Maniesh Paul is seen asking Karan about Kajol crushing on an actor apart from her actor-husband Ajay Devgn.

The filmmaker, who is also a judge in the show, revealed that it was Akshay Kumar that Kajol had a "big" crush on.

Maniesh hilariously did the Singham hook step and asked Kajol: "Did Ajay sir get to know?" Kajol burst into laughter.

