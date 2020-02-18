Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan Beat Summer as They Twin in White! (View Pics)

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Look who is back in bay with their glamorous presence! Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her baby boy Taimur Ali Khan were clicked here in Mumbai. The mother-son duo were seen visiting actress Karisma Kapoor's residence. Like always, the three-year-old star baby hogged all the attention with his cuteness, which has become a mundane thing for the netizens now! Taimur and paparazzi's thick bond is known to all, so it is not surprising how adorable Tim Tim looked gesturing at the photographers. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Expensive Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater a Casual Chic Spin!.

On the other hand, Bebo totally nailed the casual street style here. The 39-year-old hottie has already started with her summer fashion statements it seems. She wore a plain white tee paired with bluish printed palazzo. She left her shoulder length hair loose and wore shades. That's all it takes for someone like Kareena to nail her OOTD! She twinned with Taimur in white, who obviously looked like a ball of cuteness. Take a look at the pictures below.

Taimur's Adorable Expressions!

Look At Tim Tim

Kareena's Style Is On Point

Bebo and Baby, Twinning in White

On the work front, Kareena is slaying one film at a time. She was last seen in well-received film, Good Newzz, in which she played a mother. Next, she is to be seen in Irrfan Khan-Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium where she plays the role of a stunning cop. She will also be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha. Her look in the film was loved by the fans. Sure, a lot's on plate for beautiful Bebo, but first, mommy duties!