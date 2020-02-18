Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Expensive Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater a Casual Chic Spin!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aiport Style In Polo Ralph Lauren (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It is for quite a few reasons that Kareena Kapoor Khan is tagged as a resident Glamazon of B-town. Versatility could just be her middle name as she goes on to slay any given style vibe with her obvious spunk and that brilliant demeanour. The weekend saw her reprise her role as a showstopper for LFW Summer/Resort 2020 Grand Finale, walking for Amit Aggarwal. Kareena Kapoor Khan has earned a rare knack to infuse chicness even in the most basic style. When she isn't being a muse to eminent designers and smouldering in their snazzy creations, Kareena keeps it chic and relevant. A testimony to this was when the Begum of Pataudi stepped out over the weekend. She gave her pricey Polo Ralph Lauren bear jumper a spin, albeit casually. Upping her style were bright-toned lips, a no-nonsense bun and a handbag.

We love how time and again, Kareena has channelled her signature spunk by showing us her unperturbed spirit in pregnancy, having working mothers rooting for her to making those daring fashion choices post-pregnancy endearing all the more to the fashion aficionados. Here is a closer look at how she dropped in that casual but on fleek splurgy style. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, The Glam Sorceress Seals The Season For Amit Aggarwal!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aiport Style In Polo Ralph Lauren (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Casual Style On Fleek

It was a £249 (approximately Rs 23,105) Ralph Lauren jumper featuring the iconic Polo Bear mascot. Bebo teamed it with denim, brown boots, a top bun, bold red lips and a handbag. The Cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Floral Hoodie Straight From Swiss Alps Can Buy You an iPhone 11 Pro.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aiport Style In Polo Ralph Lauren (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus, Takht featuring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.