Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Missing ‘French Fries’ in Her Self-Quarantine Time and We Totally Get the ‘Junk’ Feeling (Read Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The entire world is battling with the deadly coronavirus bug. The WHO-declared pandemic is spreading every hour and looks like there's no stopping to the same. Amid this outbreak, Bollywood as a whole has come to a standstill as shoots of many stars have been called off. In this crisis, celebrities with an aim to stay in loop with their fans are sharing videos and pictures straight from their quarantine time. And well, the latest one to make an Instagram post is none other than the always gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan. But Bebo's post is not at all a mediocre one as it reveals one of her favourite junk food. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Game is So Far So Good, after Taimur Shares Her 'Love' Saif Ali Khan's Picture.

Pouting in the picture shared, Kareena can be seen sitting in her home library wherein her backdrop serves us with a French dictionary by Collins Robert among other books on the shelf. However, what caught our attention was the babe's caption which read, "I just love French... fries." Well, seems like, Bebo is in a jovial mood on Saturday where she confirms her french taste and it's fries. Don't we all love that fried junk? Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Instagram Official, Teases Fans With a Smouldering Hot Pic!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Post Below:

View this post on Instagram I just love French... fries 🍟❤️😋 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 21, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

We are loving Kareena and her IG posts. FYI, Bebo is new to the photo-sharing platform and often shares snippets from her day-to-day life. Recently, she had also teased fans with a childhood pic of herself in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Must say, Kareena might be new to Insta, but knows how to attract her fans attention. Let such posts keep on coming girl. Stay tuned!