Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Game is So Far So Good, after Taimur Shares Her 'Love' Saif Ali Khan's Picture

It's been barely 24 hours since Kareena Kapoor Khan marked her social media debut and the actress is rocking it already. Bebo is the latest celebrity to mark her entry on Instagram and her much-hyped debut was able to earn close to 1.2 million followers within a day. After sharing a bunch of her super hot clicks from new Puma India campaign, Kareena is back to doing what we all do on Instagram - sharing family pictures and obsessing over it. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora's Glam Squad had the Perfect Weekend Celebration (View Pics).

After sharing a picture of Taimur with a cute caption that read - the only one I'll ever allow to steal my frame, Kareena shared hubby Saif Ali Khan's picture to mark her social media PDA debut. "My love... always playing his own tune", wrote Bebo while sharing her man's picture and oh, did y'all spot little Tim in the click? Yup, he's sitting right in front of Saif while Bebo is behind him in her polka dot dress. Kareena was among the few Bollywood celebs who prefered staying away from social media until this week. Guess, the obsession eventually took over her. International Women's Day 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani, Katrina Kaif Give you Perfect Outfits to Dress Up and Celebrate the Day with Your Girl Gang (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's New Upload

View this post on Instagram My love... always playing his own tune A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:49am PST

Saif's a trained guitarist and Luke Kenny, who starred with him in Netflix series, Sacred Games had even revealed about a possible collaboration with the actor for a rock band. The Omkara actor has also reportedly played the electric guitar alongside the rock and roll band Parikrama at New Delhi in 2005. Wonder if the actor ever plans to release his own single! We know Bebo will be cheering for her man from the top of her lungs.