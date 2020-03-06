Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Instagram Official, Teases Fans With a Smouldering Hot Pic!

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's a Good Newwz for all Kareena Kapoor Khan fans, as the Bollywood icon has finally made it to Instagram. It was just a while ago when we had told you how a new account in the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan created quite a stir on social media as it was followed by many well-known faces from Bollywood. Bringing the so-called speculations to rest, yes, Bebo has finally gone Insta official and we cannot keep calm. After sharing a cryptic post that of a black cat crossing the path, the official account of Kareena teases fans with the first picture of the lady and it's wow-licious. Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut? Details Inside.

"The cat's out of the bag #HelloInstagram," read the caption of Kareena's post. In the said photo, we can see the sizzling babe staring straight into the lenses with a lot of sass and attitude. The photo sees Bebo wearing an all-black athleisure ensemble with a hint of colour gold. FYI, the account earlier did not have the verified sign, but now the 'blue tick' is indeed visible. Not just us, as if you check her post's comment, fans are going insane as the Heroine has finally entered the Insta arena. Kareena Kapoor Khan Deserves all the Praise for her Sartorial Elegance in the New Photoshoot for Bridal Asia (View Pics).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's First Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:30pm PST

With the OG queen making it to the photo and video sharing app, Bollywood celebs in abundance have started following her. The list of followers includes Ranveer Singh, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, among others. With this, we wonder, if hubby dearest will also follow wifey's footsteps and come on Insta soon? We welcome Kareena to the world of IG. Stay tuned!