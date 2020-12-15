Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media game happens to be quite strong. Its been a while since Bebo made her debut on the photo-video sharing app and her regular updates echo her personality. It was just yesterday when the mom-to-be posted a photo of herself flashing her baby bump. And now, on December 15, she shared another picture on her Insta, but this time it sees Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in a single frame. The pic sees all the three Khans smiling amid a candid moment. Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy Glow Cannot Be Missed As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump While on the Sets.

In the picture, Saif and Taimur can be seen twinning in white kurtas whereas Ibrahim is at his casual best. While Tim as usual looks adorable, Ibrahim, on the other hand, is an exact replica of his dad. The trio are seen posing in the kitchen of their house. After looking at this photo, we are sure, preggers Kareena is spending quite a joyous time with her family. Keep such posts coming, Bebo, as they are fab. Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Twins with Sis Karisma Kapoor During Shoot (View Post).

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Saif had expressed that he wants his son to become actors. “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction,” he had said to the portal.

Well, we hope mommy Kareena approves Taimur's entry into the world of showbiz, if and when, he desires. Meanwhile, Saifeena are expecting their second child together and the newborn is likely to arrive by March 2021. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).