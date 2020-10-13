Now, fans do not have to wait for Viral or Yogen for pictures of Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan, posts pictures of the cutie patootie on her Instagram. In the latest picture, posted by the actress, we can see Taimur trying to play cricket. Well, acting and cricket are in his genes. He is the son of two well-known actors and the grandson of one of the most prolific cricketers of India. Kareena also begs the question if there'd be a place for Taimur in the IPL. Interesting through, maybe Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders can help? Kareena Kapoor Birthday: 7 of the Most Bebolicious Things Said by the Actress.

BTW, Kareena added in her caption: "I can play too." And, tell us you are not sold on that idea already. Watching Kareena and Taimur play cricket will be a delight. Well, there are celebrity cricket matches organised for charity from time to time. In all seriousness, the picture of Taimur posted by Kareena is adorable. Amrita Arora and Karisma Kapoor were all hearts for the post. Kareena Kapoor Khan Treats Fans With Her Stunning No-Makeup Selfie.

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Any place in the IPL? I can play too 💯💯👍🏻❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Oct 13, 2020 at 6:01am PDT

Kareena is currently gearing up for the baby no 2 after Taimur. He due date is in January 2021. She is in Laal Singh Chadha, where she stars alongside Aamir Khan. The shooting for Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht was set to begin this year, but has been delayed. Veere Di Wedding 2 is also in development. Can't wait to see Bebo on screen again. Happy Birthday.

