Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 today. She made her debut when we were saying goodbye to the glorious era of the '90s Bollywood. Kareena redefined the meaning of Bollywood heroine, along with headlining the brigade of hit actresses. It took everyone some time to come to consider her a strong actress - there has been no turning back since Jab We Met came out. In fact, most of her iconic characters are where Kareena is being the most...Kareena. You know, how we expect the Bebo to be - Stylish, oomphy, sassy, bubbly. Kareena Kapoor Khan Oozes a Rs.41,500 Worth of Comfort Chicness With Her Rajdeep Ranawat Ensemble!

Two of her films stand out when writing this feature - Jab We Met and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. In K3G, the actress played the role of a rich no-cares-to-spare NRI who delivered sass faster than any pizza delivery service on the planet. Her character has earned a huge fan following over the years. In Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, the actress played Geet - all stereotypes of a talkative, impulsive Bollywood girld mashed into one character. But, Kareena somehow managed to infuse a dose of freshness into the character.

That is exactly the kind of oomph, sass, novelty and self-love that we have come to expect of Kareena Kapoor in real life. And she delivers. Here are a few quotes in real-life by the actress that have won our hearts. Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pristine White OOTD Should Go Into The Diary Of Modish Maternity Style Statements! (View Pics).

And the most iconic four words ever to describe Kareena...

So, those were our most favourite words uttered by the actress. Which is your favourite Kareena Kapoor quote? This is a two way street, guys. Tell us your answers by tweeting to us @latestly.

Kareena is currently gearing up for the baby no 2 after Taimur. He due date is in January 2021. She is in Laal Singh Chadha, where she stars alongside Aamir Khan. The shooting for Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht was set to begin this year, but has been delayed. Veere Di Wedding 2 is also in development. Can't wait to see Bebo on screen again. Happy Birthday.

