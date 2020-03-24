Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes at Home and Sister Kritika Says, ‘Don’t Mistake This for Quarantine’ (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the daily routine of every individual has come to a standstill. Be it the commoners or celebs, everyone is under self-isolation, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. During this quarantine phase, most of them have decided to indulge in some productive activities. These days you’ll come across posts of celebs getting involved in household chores or doing some other intriguing work. As many helpers/maids have also been advised to follow home-quarantine, celebs are making use of their absence very efficiently. But that’s not the case with Kartik Aaryan. Katrina Kaif Does a Mini Tutorial On 'How To Wash Dishes' As She Gives Mandatory Off To Her House-help (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan’s sister Kritika Tiwari has shared a video on her Instagram account in which the former is seen cleaning dishes, which she says, ‘Don’t mistake this for Quarantine’. She also mentions that this is the ‘usual scene at home’. Looks like ‘Chintu Tyagi’ is pro-active when it comes to household chores. Well, it is indeed impressive to see him helping out in kitchen activities. If you haven’t watched that video yet, take a look at it right away! Sidharth Malhotra Cooks Butter Garlic Prawns for the First Time, Asks Fans to Make the Most of This Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Cleaning Dishes

Even Katrina Kaif had posted a video on Instagram in which she showed how utensils could be washed without wasting much water and in an easier manner. Some of the stars are even trying hands at making healthy meals. So how are you guys coping up during this quarantine phase? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.