Sidharth Malhotra Cooks Butter Garlic Prawns for the First Time, Asks Fans to Make the Most of This Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video)

Sidharth Malhotra makes butter garlic prawns (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celebrities and citizens across all the countries that are maintaining shutdowns on account of coronavirus are finding innovative ways to spend their quarantine time. While Deepika Padukone has been indulging in self-care and home improvement stuff, Alia Bhatt has been catching up on her reading. As for her Student Of the Year co-star, Sidharth Malhotra, he seems to be using this time of social-distancing by experimenting in the kitchen. Thank god for social media that we get to see a glimpse of all such fun activities of celebrities. The actor recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself cooking something delicious. Sidharth Malhotra Confirms Vardhan Ketkar's Thriller Which Is A Remake Of Thadam.

Sid shared a video from his kitchen where he was seen making butter garlic prawns. The actor in the video reveals that he's only 'attempting' to make it but by the end of the video, you can be rest assured to know that it seems Sid does know how to cook up a nice dish. Sharing the video, Sid wrote, "Well, it’s never too late to try something new! Here’s #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well with tongue Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things." Malaika Arora Taps Her Passion, Cooks ‘Malabari Stew’ for the Family During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

Well, it’s never too late to try something new! Here’s #MyAttemptAt cooking Butter Garlic Prawns for the first time which surprisingly turned out pretty well 😜 Make the most of this time guys and keep trying new things 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/qns9ALMffL — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) March 21, 2020

The video is receiving a lot of love from his fans who are bowled over by the actor's amazing cooking skills. Not long ago, we also saw Varun Dhawan making a delicious looking omelette for himself. It seems this quarantine time is making everyone brush up on their cooking skills. Among international celebs, we have seen that the likes of Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are busy making fun TikTok videos and clicking romantic snaps during this 'self-isolation' period.