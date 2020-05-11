Kartik Aaryan Gets Scolded by His Mom for Not Posting a Selfie With Her on Mother’s Day (Watch Video)

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's mother Mala Tiwari hilariously trolled him for not sharing a Mother's Day post on social media. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a video that has him being scolded by his mother. He has now shared a video where his mother can be heard complaining about him not sharing a Mother's Day post for her. In the clip, Kartik seems busy with some work when his mother admonishes him, sayong that while celebrities have been sharing selfies with their moms, he hasn't posted any photo with her. Kartik replied in Hindi: "I get lakhs for each post, will you pay?" Kartik Aaryan Thanks Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal, Actor Considers It As His Career-Best Performance.

To which, his mother funnily replies: "I will give you ‘one laat (kick)'. The aunt from Bhopal has called twice. Now quickly post a selfie with me." The video has gone viral, and currently has over a whopping 2.4 million views on the photo-sharing website. The "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" star wittily captioned the video: "Maa ki Mamta." Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Poori family involved hai. (The whole family is involved)." Hungama 2: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan Were Approached by Priyadarshan Initially.

Watch Kartik Aaryan Getting Scolded by His Mom

View this post on Instagram Maa ki Mamta ❤️ A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 10, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

Actor Karanveer Mehra wrote: "Bhai daal toh photo mummy ki saath .. (Brother, post a picture with your mother)." Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Loe Aaj Kal" alongside Sara Ali Khan. He currently has two films in his kitty -- "Dostana 2" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".