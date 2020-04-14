Kartik Aaryan Says He Is Ready to Give Rs 2 Lakh to His Fan on Helping Him Render the Second Episode of His Series ‘Koki Poochega’

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called "Koki Poochega" about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series. "Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram. Kartik Aaryan Interviews Sumiti Singh, One of India’s First COVID-19 Survivor, Compares Her With Jimmy Sheirgill From Munna Bhai MBBS (Watch Video)

Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts . One fan's cheeky comment surely left many in splits. "I give you 1 lakh plss reply," wrote the fan. Kartik's retort was witty enough: "I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render." Kartik Aaryan Jokes About Finding Out the Coronavirus Vaccine in His Dream, Shares a Video Surrounded by Fans.

Kartik Aaryan Needs Help to Render His Video

The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.