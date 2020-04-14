Kartik Aaryan Says He Is Ready to Give Rs 2 Lakh to His Fan on Helping Him Render the Second Episode of His Series ‘Koki Poochega’

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called "Koki Poochega" about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes. Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series. "Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram. Kartik Aaryan Interviews Sumiti Singh, One of India’s First COVID-19 Survivor, Compares Her With Jimmy Sheirgill From Munna Bhai MBBS (Watch Video)
Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts . One fan's cheeky comment surely left many in splits. "I give you 1 lakh plss reply," wrote the fan. Kartik's retort was witty enough: "I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render." Kartik Aaryan Jokes About Finding Out the Coronavirus Vaccine in His Dream, Shares a Video Surrounded by Fans.
Kartik Aaryan Needs Help to Render His Video
View this post on Instagram
Work from home they said 😭 Episode 2 Still Rendering 👨🏻💻 🤦🏻♂️ 🐢..........Loading........🐢 #KokiPoochega 🤫
The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.