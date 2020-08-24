Actor Katrina Kaif on Monday reminisced about the happy times that she has spent with her close friend and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Anushka Sharma with a throwback picture. Katrina took to Instagram to share the picture in which which the two actors can be seen seated on a sofa with smiles on their faces. "Just felt happy seeing this pic @anushkasharma," she wrote in the caption. Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani: When B-town Beauties Flaunted their Love for Cartoon and Comic Book Characters

Anushka replied to the post and said, "It's because we were fully present & happy in this moment! Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina." The two have worked together in the romantic drama 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' where they were both seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Katrina Kaif Shares Throwback Pic With Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram Just felt happy seeing this pic 📷 🧡@anushkasharma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 24, 2020 at 12:25am PDT

Besides 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan,' the two have also worked together in 'Zero' where Anushka was seen in the lead role while Katrina had a guest appearance.