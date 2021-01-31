Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a quirky yet hilarious hair trick on social media. Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen sporting a grey tank top paired with denim shorts. She is seen putting her hair down, holding it and then quickly puts a rubber band on it. At the end of the trick she is seen giggling. Katrina Kaif is ‘Just Chilling’ and Her Happy Pictures are Giving Us All the Good Vibes

"The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir" she captioned the clip. Speaking about her work, Katrina recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina Kaif’s Latest Selfie Makes Fans Wonder if She’s Hugging Rumoured Beau Vicky Kaushal in the Picture!

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar.

