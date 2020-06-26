Actress Katrina Kaif on Friday tried her hand at a board game. Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture in which she is seen busy playing Sequence, an abstract strategy board-and-card game. "Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster #sequence #missingmyteammates #friday," she quipped. Yo or Hell No? Katrina Kaif’s Very Own ‘Pride’ Moment and Her Attempt to Rock All Colourful Look.

Katrina is all smiles while playing the game. Amid the lockdown, Katrina has shared a glimpse of her personal life on social media a lot From showing how she is cleaning the house to teaching her fans how to do workout at home, Katrina has been sharing slices of her life in the time of lockdown.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below

On the work front , Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi"

