Unless you are living under a huge rock, you'd know the whole fuss around Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's Beyonce Sharma Jayegi song from Khaali Peeli. While the makers thought it was quirky and would gel well with the millennial lingo, little did they know the kind of trolling it would receive online. Besides comparing Ananya to a legend that Beyonce is, fans were pretty upset with the term 'goriya' which was used in the song thinking it was utterly racist. Khaali Peeli Song Beyonce Sharma Jayegi: Netizens Slam the Track For Comparing Ananya Panday to Queen Bey and Using 'Racist' Term Like 'Goriya'.

Now, a couple of days after the whole online drama, director Maqbool Khan has reacted to the controversy saying that it wasn't their intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. "First, without any hesitation or excuses, we want to apologise to anyone offended. We assure you that the lyric in question was never intended racially. In fact, the term "goriya" has been so often and traditionally used in Indian songs to address a girl, that it didn't occur to any of us to interpret it in a literal manner," said Khan when asked to react to the controversy surrounding his movie's song.

Going further he also explained the comparisons with Beyonce by saying, "It is simply meant to be a street-smart guy flattering a girl who is trying to impress that her dancing/performance is worth comparing to even Beyonce who we all see as the final word, the epitome of talent, beauty, performance, style and attitude. We are all huge fans, and there was never any question of disrespect." Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Funny Memes and Jokes Are Twitterati's Way of Apologising to The American Songwriter Beyoncé For Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter's Latest Bollywood Song!

Well, we don't know how convincing this reasoning would sound to all Queen Bey fans. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest if the makers are contemplating about penning down new lyrics to avoid getting sued by the pop star. Beyonce had trademarked her name many years ago and this entitles her to sue the makers of Khaali Peeli for using her name in their song without taking any prior permission.

Khaali Peeli is all set to release on October 2 on Zee Plex on a pay-per-view basis.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).