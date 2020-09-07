A new song from Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film Khaali Peeli has dropped, titled "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi", the song is making a lot of noise but not for all the right reasons. The peppy track sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar. The lyrics though seemed to have created an uproar online given how the song is being considered to be 'racist' by many. The hook line of the song which says, "Tujhe Dekhke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" has angered not only Queen Bey fans but also netizens. The use of word "Goriya" which refers to being fair is being slammed by netizens considering it makes the song racist.  Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Crazy Ride Arrives on Zee Plex On October 2, Will Be Available on Pay Per View Basis.

The song is being criticised by Twitterati on dual counts, one because of its 'racist' lyrics and secondly, netizens have also been slamming the comparison of someone like Ananya Panday to Beyonce. Twitterati have pointed out how neither of Ananya's dancing skills nor any other talents could ever be a match to someone like that as Beyonce. Also, considering celebs such as Ishaan Khatter had spoken up and shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the contradiction of appearing in such a song is also receiving a heavy backlash. Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Go On a Crazy Ride The 'Bambaiyya Style' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song Video Here:

Let's not forget several Bollywood celebrities had taken to social media to share posts on Black Lives Matter after George Floyd's death in US. The song's lyrics which suggest racist comments towards Beyonce seem like the biggest contradiction for Bollywood. A reaction to the criticism the song has received is yet to come from either of the leads.

