A new song from Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's upcoming film Khaali Peeli has dropped, titled "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi", the song is making a lot of noise but not for all the right reasons. The peppy track sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar. The lyrics though seemed to have created an uproar online given how the song is being considered to be 'racist' by many. The hook line of the song which says, "Tujhe Dekhke Goriya, Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" has angered not only Queen Bey fans but also netizens. The use of word "Goriya" which refers to being fair is being slammed by netizens considering it makes the song racist. Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's Crazy Ride Arrives on Zee Plex On October 2, Will Be Available on Pay Per View Basis.

The song is being criticised by Twitterati on dual counts, one because of its 'racist' lyrics and secondly, netizens have also been slamming the comparison of someone like Ananya Panday to Beyonce. Twitterati have pointed out how neither of Ananya's dancing skills nor any other talents could ever be a match to someone like that as Beyonce. Also, considering celebs such as Ishaan Khatter had spoken up and shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the contradiction of appearing in such a song is also receiving a heavy backlash. Khaali Peeli Teaser: Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Go On a Crazy Ride The 'Bambaiyya Style' (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song Video Here:

We're Sorry Beyonce!

beyoncé honey , we are so sorry 🥴 pic.twitter.com/abS5MShFth — aakshi (@kiaraastan) September 7, 2020

Really? What Comparison Is This?

really Beyonce?? bitch you're not even equal to her nails 🙄👎 no wonder from where most of Indian kids sexist, racist and homophobic behaviour comes formpic.twitter.com/r8lewpEjj4 — 𖧵anna⁷ tannie day (@vantaehub) September 7, 2020

Did Bollywood Folks Say BLM?

They r literally saying that "Beyonce would be ashamed looking at Ananya because Ananya is Goriya (white)" Next time Bollywood says BLM, fuck them. https://t.co/gmMCBSeMXp — Cinema Therapy (@moviesadmirer) September 7, 2020

Straight-Up Racist

this is straight up racist. bollywood when will you move past your goriya obsession and pls leave beyonce out of your damn mouths pic.twitter.com/Cp8kZGY6xq — mon⁷ 🍃 mi pan zoe zoe zoe✨ (@peekaiu) September 7, 2020

Ananya and Beyonce Have No Comparisons

What.utter.bullshit. Ananya Pandey, being compared to THE Beyonce 🤡 the CLOWNERY. Bow before our Queen bitches. pic.twitter.com/DtydowvjGN — #1BBArtist⁷ ⟭⟬ (@BTS_mp3_) September 7, 2020

The Sheer Embarrassment for Beyonce

Beyoncé sharma jaayegi? Yes. Of second hand embarrassment. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) September 7, 2020

Can Beyonce Just Sue Them?

What the hell is this😭😭 I hope Beyonce sue them😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lnt6LnKLw6 — RIT SHARMA (@RITSharma9) September 7, 2020

Beyond Disrespectful

Bollywood you're nothing but garbage and this song is pure sh!t the way you're comparing that talentless ananya to queen beyoncé and made racist remarks is so pathetic and disrespectful y'all are senseless 🤮🤮🤢 pic.twitter.com/pL2QkCaHPL — 𝙈𝙞𝙨𝙨⁷|| Ly Aditi❤ (@GomezinmyDNA) September 7, 2020

Let's not forget several Bollywood celebrities had taken to social media to share posts on Black Lives Matter after George Floyd's death in US. The song's lyrics which suggest racist comments towards Beyonce seem like the biggest contradiction for Bollywood. A reaction to the criticism the song has received is yet to come from either of the leads.

