Due to coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood releases have changed their path. While many of them have pushed the release dates further, some have chosen to go the digital way. Now, there are also talks about Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's film Khaali Peeli to get released on OTT. When the same was asked to producer Ali Abbas Zafar, he revealed the actual status of the flick. Ananya Panday Reveals How the Schedule of Khaali Peeli Was Affected Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

Speaking with Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker shared that some portions of this Maqbool Khan directed movie are yet to be shot. He said, "Right now, we are focused on completing the film. After that, it will be wait-and-watch. We don’t know when the theatres will open and at what capacity they will run."

"It’s a commercial potboiler and the fresh pairing of Ishaan and Ananya makes it interesting. They brought a lot of youthful energy to the shoot. Everyone had a blast and it shows in the edit," he added.

There are a plethora of films that are set to go the OTT way because of the coronavirus outbreak effect. The first one was Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana's Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was supposed to be released in theatres but eventually was released on Amazon Prime, owing to the uncertainty regarding the reopening of cinema halls. As Khaali Peeli still has some time to see the light of the day, people might get to see it in theatres hopefully.

