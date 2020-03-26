Ananya Panday Reveals How the Schedule of Khaali Peeli Was Affected Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After the successful hits, Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday was busy with the shooting of her third film, Khaali Peeli. She is sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter in this upcoming flick. We also saw glimpses of the duo, when the makers shared few stills on the internet. However, due to the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, Ananya Panday reveals how it impacted the shooting of Khaali Peeli that was near-complete. Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Sacrifices Sleep, Commits for a Continuous 23 Hours Shooting Schedule for Ishaan Khatter Film.

It is not just Khaali Peeli that has been affected, but the coronavirus outbreak has affected the shoot of several upcoming films, web series, and other projects. Several production houses called off the shoots in the hour of crisis, considering the safety of the cast and crew. In an interview to Mid-Day, Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday revealed how the shooting of the film was almost complete. She was quoted as saying, “We had only one day of shoot left, but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon.” There’s 1 Thing That Ishaan Khatter Does Not Like About His Khaali Peeli Co-star Ananya Panday, Find Out Here.

Here’s What Ananya Panday Is Doing During Quarantine Phase

The report also states that Ananya Panday was supposed to start the shooting of another project, the one with Shakun Batra, in which she is sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Regarding the shooting of this untitled project, she said, “Shakun’s film was supposed to kick off this month. Now, we don't know when we will start the project.” On March 24, PM Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. It’s unclear when the shooting of films and several other projects could be resumed.