Anshula Kapoor, sister of Arjun Kapoor, has turned a year older today. From family to friends to fans, all have been extending her birthday wishes across social media platforms. Khushi Kapoor, who recently made her Instagram account public, has shared an adorable and glamorous post for her favourite sister. She shared a throwback picture posing with Anshula and wished her a very happy birthday. Arjun Kapoor Shares an Adorable Throwback Post With Sister Anshula Kapoor, Calls Her His 'Isolation Partner' Since 1990.

Anshula Kapoor celebrates her 30th birthday today. On this special occasion, sisters Janhvi and Khushi, father Boney Kapoor nad others arrived at her residence to ring in her birthday. The Kapoor khaandan was spotted by the shutterbugs making an arrival at Anshula’s residence. The birthday girl took to Insta to thank her sisters for the heartwarming surprise. She shared a video and wrote, “Didn’t really feel like celebrating my birthday this year, but my cuties @janhvikapoor @khushi05k brought the warm and fuzzies to my house & not gonna lie, this made me smile so big! Thank you for being my sunshine, especially when I don’t see it myself & for making me laugh till my tummy hurts! #IHaveTheBestSisters #BestestCheerSquad #HappyBirthdayToMe”.

Anshula Kapoor’s Birthday Celebration

Khushi’s Post For Anshula

Anshula Kapoor Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Doesn’t the celebration look like a fun one? Here’s wishing Anshula Kapoor a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead!

