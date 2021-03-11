Kiara Advani has the right lines when she opens up about her future plans. She wants to be "that actor who is good in every film", does not want to be defined by her hits and misses in Hindi film industry. The Bollywood actress made her debut with the 2016 dud Fugly, but has since then made a mark with some good performances in films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani’s Film Gets Postponed to November, Crew to Wait for Everyone to Be Vaccinated – Reports.

In her seven-year-journey, Kiara has also faced failures with Laxmii and Machine. Does the industry define an actor through hits and misses? "If I look back in my journey, the opportunities I got -- whether it is Kabir Singh or Lust Stories were incredible opportunities that came to me at a time when not so many people knew me, so, yes, at the end of the day if the audience loves your work and appreciates your work that's when people will again want to take in another film. So, that is why we put a lot of pressure on us," Kiara told IANS. Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani Team Up For Raj Mehta’s Romantic-Dramedy (Read Details).

The actress hopes to achieve flawlessness when it comes to her craft. "I don't want to be defined by success or failure. I want to be that actor who is good in every film. That is what I am hoping to achieve," she said. Kiara's last release Indoo Ki Jawaani dropped on OTT amid lockdown, but she has a busy year ahead, with her films such as Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo lined up. "It's an exciting time. These are all different projects and I am excited. Shershaah will be the next film to come out. I am really excited to shoot these films," she summed up.

