Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have earlier worked together in the film Kalank in which the latter had made a special appearance. But this time, the two would are teaming up for a full-fledged film and it is a romantic-dramedy. Varun and Kiara are coming together for Raj Mehta’s untitled project. The filmmaker’s last directorial project was Good Newwz in which Kiara was also seen in the lead opposite Diljit Dosanjh. While this is the second time that Kiara would be working with the director, it is Varun’s maiden collaboration with Mehta. Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Get Clicked Together Outside Dharma Productions Office (View Pics).

The story of this upcoming romantic-dramedy is said to be set in North India, reports Mirror. Talking about this project, a source revealed to the tabloid, “It’s a script that Raj and his writing partner Rishabh Sharma have been working on for a while now. The untitled film is a romantic dramedy and should go on the floors around October-end or early-November.”

This upcoming flick will also feature veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. They would be seen playing Varun Dhawan’s parents in this Raj Mehta directorial. Looks like this film is going to be perfect family entertainer! We just cannot wait to hear the official announcement and see the film’s first poster! Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.

