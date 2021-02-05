Kartik Aaryan has his hands full with different promising projects, one being Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The second franchise film has been in the making for quite some time and was supposed to be wrapped up last year. But like many other films in the making, Kartik Aaryan's film also got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team then had planned on shooting for the film in early 2021 months initially but latest reports suggest that the shoot won't be happening anytime soon. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu To Shoot Recreated Version of Vidya Balan's Mere Dholna Song.

Kartik, who is currently working on Dhamaaka, was supposed to wrap up the shoot for the film and get back on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and finish the few portions of the film that are left. But owing to certain reasons, the shoot for the film has been shifted to November 2021. Citing the reason for the constant delay for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “The film was first planned to be shot in November last year, however, Kartik was sceptical on travelling outdoors and hence, it was called off. Since then, the makers were trying to take the film on floors in January, however, Tabu, who plays a pivotal role in the film, showed her reservations on shooting the film due to the Covid fear after someone close to her got exposed to the virus.”

“The actress has informed the team about her decision to shoot only after getting vaccinated. She is expecting even the crew to be vaccinated to avoid the spread of the virus. Since there is no clarity on the vaccination drive reaching out to everyone, the team decided to postpone the schedule and chalk out a plan only once the matching dates are available in the latter half of the year," added the source. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon.

While the shoot for Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 may have postponed to November, Kartik will have a busy schedule throughout the year. He will be reportedly wrapping up four films before joining the cast of the horror-comedy film. Kartik has Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani and a Shah Rukh Khan production film. He is also part of Ajay Bahl, Rohit Dhawan directed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. Kartik will also feature in a superhero film. He is also reportedly in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aanand L. Rai for different projects.

