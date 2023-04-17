The song “O Balle Balle” is a fast paced Punjabi number from the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This track showcases Salman Khan dancing along with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and others. It is a fun, vibrant dance track that shows all the stars oozing energetic vibe. This song has been crooned and composed by Sukhbir. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan – Pooja Hegde Starrer Gets U/A Certificate by CBFC; Runtime Revealed.

Watch The Video Of The Song “O Balle Balle” Below:

