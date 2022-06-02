Late singer KK's daughter has penned an emotional note for her father, who died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata Taamara and KK's wife Jyothy took to Instagram and shared details of his funeral along with a short note. KK No More: Meiyang Chang Goes Down the Memory Lane to Share an Incident with the Late Singer.

Taamara and Jyothy shared a picture, which had details of KK's last rites. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday. Hi daughter wrote: "Love you forever dad." His wife Jyoti also shared the same. The singer, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening. KK No More: Did You Know The Late Singer Sang the Jingle for This Popular Ad Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor? (Watch Video).

Check Out Taamara's Instagram Story Below:

Taamara's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood personalities including names such as Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shanaya Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj, and others mourned the singer's death. KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. He is best known for his songs like 'Aankhon Mein Teri' from the movie Om Shanti Om, Khuda Jaane and Tadap Tadap.

