Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who appeared on the latest episode ofthe popular chat show Koffee With Karan with her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, has said that Alia and Ranbir’s daughter Raha, looks a lot like Ranbir. However, Alia mentioned that Kareena is the only one who feels like that. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Karan Johar a Sassy Response When He Asks Her ‘Do You Consider Deepika Padukone As Competition?’ (Watch Video).

As the conversation centred on maternity during the course of the episode, Karan first asked Alia about Raha, who turned one this November. Alia said: “Very often I would just sit with Raha in the morning when there’s nobody around and I talk to her about how I feel and what I wish for her.” Alia also shared that she is quick to take out her phone and show the photos of Raha to her close ones. Kareena interjected and said: "Raha looks like Ranbir.”

That’s when Alia said: “Kareena is the only one who feels like that”. To which Kareena told Karan: “But she looks a lot like Ranbir when he was a child." Ranbir and Kareena are cousins and have grown up together. However, Alia maintained that Raha doesn’t look solely like Ranbir. She said: “I feel Raha has bits of everyone.” Koffee with Karan Season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

