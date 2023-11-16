Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the fourth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 with Alia Bhatt. During the rapid fire round, Kareena was asked by show’s host Karan Johar, “Do you consider Deepika Padukone as competition?” The hottie had a sassy response to it. She replied saying, “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid fire, not for me.” Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Is the ‘Quieter One’ and Jeh Is the ‘Toofan Mail’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Koffee With Karan Season 8

